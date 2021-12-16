Sleeper

Saturn Metallic-knit Shirt & Pants Set

$245.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Switch your slippers for heels and Sleeper's 'Saturn' set will take you from big-night-in to big-night-out. It's knitted with metallic fibers that glitter so prettily as it catches the light, whether you're at home or on the dancefloor. The shirt has a '70s-style pointy collar and ruffled cuffs that mirror the flared shape of the matching pants. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Loose fitting top High-rise, slim fitting pants with a flared hem Elasticated at the waist for a comfortable fit Mid-weight, stretchy fabric Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size Small View size guide Details & Care Pink nylon, polyester, metallic fibers and spandex-blend Button fastenings through front 48% nylon, 32% polyester, 15% metallic fibres, 5% spandex Machine wash Designer color: Cherry Pink This item has been imported