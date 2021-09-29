Satisfyer

Wand-er Woman

$79.99 $49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Take your wand massager experience to the next level with the Wand-er Woman from Satisfyer! The trusted brand you've come to love introduces a revolutionary new take on a classic toy! Enjoy 50 different vibration styles in an impressive XXL, waterproof, and ergonomic design. Its whisper quiet as well so no one will hear you unless you can't help but scream! We recommend to clean your product before and after each use with soap and water. Only use water-based lubes with this product. Highlights: 10 Vibration styles + 5 Intensities Skin Friendly Silicone USB Rechargeable Waterproof Ergonomic Shape Impressive XXL Size Whisper Quiet Easy-to-Use Controls