Satisfyer

Satisfyer Vibes Yummy Sunshine G-spot Vibrator

$39.93

Buy Now Review It

Satisfyer Vibes Yummy Sunshine G-Spot Vibrator with Ribbed Shaft and Retaining Ring - Waterproof, RechargeableAre you and your G-Spot looking for a friend who will have the sun shining for you on those cold nights? Then we’d like to introduce you to Yummy Sunshine. This pleasurably curved vibrator pampers you with its sensually ribbed structure, inclined tip, and 12 tingly vibrating programs. In a perky yellow and with a smooth Silk Touch surface, it will give you intense climaxes, making even your sun shine!On the practical retaining ring with integrated control panel, you can find your favorite vibe intuitively at the push of a button and, at the same time, have a firm grip on the passionate pleasure-bringer - even when things get especially hot and wet. The 12 particularly powerful vibration programs are made up of 6 intensities and 6 heavenly rhythms. The vibes are perfectly distributed over the entire shaft, so that they intensely stimulate in both the tip and the lower part as well. Thanks to its waterproof finish, the Yummy Sunshine also invites you to enjoy sensual pleasure in the shower or in the bath. The Yummy Sunshine vibe is IPX7 waterproof rated, meaning it's protected against immersion in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes of use.Features:. G-spot stimulation.Curved shaft with ribbed structure & inclined tip.12 vibration programs.Smooth Silk Touch surface.Waterproof IPX7.Skin-friendly silicone.Rechargeable - Includes USB magnetic charging cable.Easy to clean.Care Instructions:The Yellow Sunshine vibrator is easy to clean and keep hygienic in the long term. Your vibrator is quickly and easily cleaned with a little soap and lukewarm water. For extensive hygiene, you can then use a few sprays of disinfectant toy cleaner.