Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Satisfyer
Pro Penguin Next Generation Stimulator
C$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Good For Her
More from Satisfyer
Satisfyer
Satisfyer Luxury Haute Couture - Gold & Black Leather
$169.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Satisfyer
Satisfyer pro Deluxe
$69.95
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Satisfyer
Satisfyer Vibes Yummy Sunshine G-spot Vibrator
$39.93
from
Amazon
BUY
Satisfyer
Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation
$49.95
$33.49
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted