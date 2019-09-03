Satisfyer

Description The Satisfyer Pro G-Spot Rabbit Clitoral Stimulator guarantees amazing pleasure sensations with its innovative pressure wave clitoral stimulation with added G-Spot vibrations. The high-tech Satisfyer Pro G-Spot Rabbit offers amazing enjoyment, which can be experienced anywhere. Made with premium medical grade silicone. Waterproof. Magnetic USB rechargeable. The ultimate in satisfaction for women. The Satisfyer Pro G-Spot Rabbit now offers more intense, quicker and multiple orgasms. With its intensive pressure waves, tingling pulsation and powerful vibration, the Satisfyer Pro G-Spot Rabbit provides touch-free clitoral stimulation and an extra dose of vibrating pleasure. Silicone head, innovative vacuum technology and touch-free massaging effect. Material: Medical grade silicone tip Magnetic USB Rechargeable USB charging cable included 100% Waterproof for even more fun underwater