Satisfyer

Satisfyer Pro 3 Vibration

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Babeland

Enjoy pressure-wave suction and vibration with this new model from Satisfyer. The wider and larger head surrounds the clitoris more comfortably stimulating the vulva as well. Adding vibes to the Airpulse pressure-wave suction makes this toy fantastic for people who like lots of variety. Great for those who appreciate low to medium intensities or who get overwhelmed by super-intense stimulation, since there are many lower settings to choose from. The 11 different pressure wave levels and 10 vibration functions can be independently controlled, so you can choose only vibration, or only suction, or a mix. Satisfyer Pro 3 Vibration can be used hands-free, depending on the intensity of suction and one's body shape. (The piece that connects with the body is one size, and will connect differently for different people. The head on this model is wider and larger; it can surround the clitoris more comfortably plus also allow for a greater variety of user body shapes and sizes. This is where the vibrations can be felt, too.) Even if you're not using it hands-free, it won’t need to be held in place the way most vibrators do--so it's a great choice for those who find it uncomfortable to grasp a toy firmly. Low movement and a streamlined shape make the handle easy to grip. Satisfyer Pro 3 Vibration is waterproof--you can use it under water! Clean with mild soap and water; use with water-based lubricant only (lube adds to the sensation you can enjoy, too). 10 Year Warranty.