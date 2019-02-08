Satisfyer

Satisfyer Pro 21 Function Rechargeable G-spot Rabbit Vibrator

£64.98

Buy Now Review It

At Bondara

Best Bunny ever! After I got the Pro Plus Vibration 21, I decided to try this Satisfyer. It is a combo of my 2 favourite types toys – A Suction toys in a rabbit shape! I have to say it hits the spot every single time and I love the clitoral suction with the internal vibrations and have very intense orgasms with this Satisfyer. Highly recommended for a rabbit shape which feels much better than the usual vibrating rabbits. Try it! Review by: Jasmine