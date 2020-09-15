Satisfyer

Satisfyer Pro 2 – Next Generation

$49.95

Satisfy Your Sweet Spot With Stimulating Puffs Of Air! “Think: a guy going down on you, just more intense.” –Cosmo Review With its new & improved rechargeable battery, the Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation can deliver round after round of intense clitoral thrills! Stimulating puffs of air mimic the sensations of oral sex Scoop-shaped tip hugs your clit for focused power Experiment with 11 different power levels, ranging from low to high Waterproof for fun in the shower or tub & easy cleaning Longer handle for more comfortable fit and enhanced control Measures 1.5 inches wide by 6.5 inches long Made from firm ABS plastic with a soft silicone tip Rechargeable stimulator can run up to 30 minutes; Magnetic USB charger included Enjoy toe-curling oral whenever and wherever you want it with the Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation! This revolutionary clitoral stimulator mimics the sensations of oral sex so it feels like someone blowing and sucking on your lady bits. Unlike most sex toys that work by using direct vibration, the Satisfyer uses waves of air pressure for indirect stimulation. It basically huffs and puffs as you moan and groan. The specially shaped tip wraps around your clit for maximum pleasure. The clitoral stimulator features 11 levels of power – ranging from soft and gentle to fast and hard. With the easy to use controller, you can cycle through the different modes quickly and easily – starting off slow before ramping up the power when you’re ready to finish. This is especially important for beginners who might not be used to the Satisfyer’s intense stimulation. The Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation is completely waterproof so you can use it almost anywhere. The clitoral stimulator makes a great compliment to your morning shower or a late night dip in the hot tub. Compared to the Satisfyer Pro 1, the Pro 2 has a longer, more ergonomic handle. The handle makes it easier to hold and control for more comfortable and satisfying stimulation. The Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation measures 1.5 inches wide by 6.5 inches lo