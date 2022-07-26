Satisfyer

Description Need to know! Your Satisfyer Pro 2 With Vibration description Our much-loved Satisfyer Pro 2 has been super-charged with incredible vibrations! Meet the Satisfyer Pro 2 With Vibration, which takes touch-free clitoral stimulation to incredible new levels. Like the Satisfyer Pro 2, this model is designed to help women experience quicker, stronger and even multiple orgasms thanks to it unique Air Pulse Technology. What makes this toy different is that in addition 11 pressure wave intensities, there are 10 thrilling vibration programs. The functions are delivered by two independently controllable motors, so you can tailor your experience to suit your desires. The Satisfyer Pro 2 With Vibration features a comfortably curved handle crafted from stunning rose gold-coloured durable ABS plastic. It also has a soft silicone opening at the top that is shaped to encircle your clitoris. Th Pro 2 With Vibration is waterproof for adventurous use, and has a quiet motor for discretion. How does the Satisfyer Pro 2 With Vibration work? To use your Satisfyer Pro 2 With Vibration, just hold onto the handle then spread apart your labia, if needed, so you can place the circular opening over your clitoris. Apply gentle pressure to create a firm seal - you can glide some water-based lubricant on the rim of the clitoral stimulator opening to assist. Press the power button for 2 seconds to turn on the Pro 2 With Vibration. This activates the lowest setting and the LED power light which will remain on during use. Then use the top and bottom buttons on the longer pad to explore the Satisfyer Pro 2 With Vibration's different pressure wave and vibration settings. Experiment with the different sensations independently and simultaneously to discover what you like best. The range of options will also keep your sessions exciting. If you want to experience even more intensity, try using your Satisfyer Pro 2 With Vibration underwater. When you are ready to turn the Pro 2 off, simply press the power button for 2 seconds. How to clean your Satisfyer Pro 2 With Vibration We recommend that you clean your Satisfyer Pro 2 With Vibration before and after use. Place your Pro 2 With Vibration in water, such as a filled basin, then apply some toy cleaner, focusing on the clitoral stimulator opening. This silicone opening can also be removed for more thorough cleaning. Wait for about minute or two then wipe off the cleaner with a fresh, lint-free cloth. Keep your Pro 2 With Vibration in a cool, safe place, without direct contact with other toys. How to recharge your Satisfyer Pro 2 With Vibration All you need to do is attach the magnetic charging points on the included cable to the magnetic charging points on the Satisfyer Pro 2 With Vibration. Insert the other end of the cable into an appropriate USB port. The LED light will flash while the Pro 2 is charging and it will remain lit when fully charged. Charge your Pro 2 in full before first use. Features Top 10 features of the Satisfyer Pro 2 With Vibration 1. Beginner-friendly 2. Touch-free oral-type clitoral stimulation 3. Air Pulse Technology 4. 11 pressure wave & 10 vibration programs 5. 2 quiet independent motors 6. Magnetic USB recharging 7. Medical-grade soft silicone head 8. Durable ABS plastic body 9. Waterproof (IPX7) 10. 15-year warranty Size Length: 6.5" (16.4 cm) Width: 1.8" (4.5 cm) Depth: 2.5" (6.35 cm)