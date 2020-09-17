Satisfyer

Satisfyer Power Ring

Share Vibrating Bliss & Super-Satisfying O’s! Last longer, go stronger, and share intense vibrating pleasure! The rechargeable Satisfyer Power Ring’s support plus vibrations are your ticket to wild, sheet-thrashing love sessions. Rechargeable silicone vibrating penis ring Smooth silicone ring stretches to fit just about any size Limits blood flow, making his erection bigger, harder, longer-lasting 10 vibration functions including speeds, pulsation, escalation Textured surface plus vibrations target her clit Share the vibrations and reach simultaneous O’s Rechargeable, includes USB cable, runs 40 min. per charge Waterproof Take your shared pleasure to a whole new level! The rechargeable Satisfyer Power Ring boosts his erection’s hardness and staying power with a smooth, flexible silicone ring. Press a button and share powerful vibrations with every thrust! 10 functions of vibration, pulsation, and escalation give you so many ways to play. For best results, add a drop or two of your favorite water-based lube and stretch the silicone ring over his erection. The stretchy ring works to limit blood flow, keeping your shaft bigger and harder as it also boosts your stamina – for go-long results you’ll both enjoy. To turn the vibes on or off, press and hold the round metallic control button on the side of the ring for 2 seconds. Keep pressing to cycle the Satisfyer Power Ring through low, medium, and high speeds. If you dare, move on to heart-racing pulsation and rolling waves of escalation. The vibes travel through the ring to your shaft and to her clit with every thrust, so it’s ideal for shared play. You can also try out the excitement in the shower with this waterproof ring! After use, clean up with mild soap and water or toy cleaner. Recharge with the included magnetic USB cable. Due to manufacturer pricing policies, we are unable to offer further (all) discounts on this item.