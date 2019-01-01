Satisfyer

Satisfyer Partner Plus Remote In Purple

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

We all know how important sharing is. It was probably one of the very first life lessons we learned. Even still, there times that you just don't want to share your toys, right? You won't have that problem with Satisfyer's Partner Plus Remote vibe, trust us. This sexy couples toy was designed to help couples share lots of pleasure during sex, and that's the best kind of sharing there is! Shaped for full contact couple-shared stimulation, this silky purple curve is meant to be worn by her during sex. The sleeker end of the 'U' tucks up against the g-spot, where it rubs and grinds along with the motion of sex. Speaking of which, the insertable portion is extra smooth at the bottom, leaving a favorite penis or dildo lots of room to move inside. As for the opposite end, it's nice and broad, fully covering the clitoris and other outer sweet spots. Ten synchronized modes of steady, pulsating and escalating vibration activate and vary using a big function button on top of the Partner Plus, or, you can use the included remote. Remote pairing instructions are included. Charging up at any free USB port using the included magnetic charge cords, the Partner will be ready and waiting whenever the mood should strike. Completely body safe and hypoallergenic, the Partner Plus cleans easily using warm soapy water or a good toy care fluid/foam. Compatible with any favorite water-based lubricant- avoid contact with silicone lubes and products. Remote requires 1 CR2032 cell battery (included). Waterproof.