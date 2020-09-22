Satisfyer

Buzz Your Bits Anywhere With This Rechargeable Bullet! Packed with intense power and 15 stimulating modes, this travel-friendly mini vibe is just what your clit and other bits need! Focuses directly on your clit, nipples & other bits for intense stimulation Features 15 stimulating settings for a variety of vibrating fun Discreetly sized for travel so it’s always nearby when needed Waterproof design for wet & wild fun in the shower or tub Insertable shaft measures 2.25 inches long by 1.15 inches wide Made from body-safe silicone & firm ABS plastic Rechargeable vibe runs up to 60 minutes, charging cord included Your clit and other bits will never be the same again! The Satisfyer Mini Rechargeable Bullet takes stimulation to the next level. This powerful mini vibe concentrates vibrations at the tip for maximum stimulation with every touch. Use it on your nipples during foreplay, slip it between your lips to work your G-Spot or save all that intense power for your clit and super-charged O’s! Go wild with 15 different vibration modes, including 5 fun speeds and 10 awesome patterns. All those different modes give you plenty of options for playtime. Start with a gentle setting for foreplay before switching to something strong for O’s. The speeds are great for steady stimulation, while the patterns are perfect for teasing and edging! With its small size, the Satisfyer Mini Rechargeable Bullet is ideal for fun on the go. The discreet design looks very similar to a lipstick case, so it blends in with your make up. Slip the bullet in your purse before going out, so it’s there just in case you need it. If you’re traveling for business or pleasure, then pack the vibe in your suitcase or carry-on to spice up your trip. The rechargeable bullet is fully waterproof – making it perfect for a little fun during your morning shower. The watertight design keeps the bullet buzzing in the bathtub or hot tub for even more fun. The Satisfyer Mini Rechargeable Bullet’s insertable shaft measures 2.25 inches long by 1.15 inches wide. The bul