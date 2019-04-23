Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorSexual Wellness
Satisfyer

Satisfyer Luxury Prêt-à-porter

$129.94
At Satisfyer
Satisfyer Prêt-à-porter made from genuine leather and precious metals. Your favourite high heels in 3 different colours, the finest silk lingerie, or the new Satisfyer Luxury Prêt-à-porter made from ultra-soft, medical grade liquid silicone, refined with genuine leather and precious metal details - just because you can! Are luxurious designs, the finest materials and a little extra glamour right up your street? Then this refined gem from the new Satisfyer Luxury Collection is the perfect highlight for your toy collection.
Featured in 1 story
Give Your Partner A Sexy Gift For Mother's Day
by Erika W. Smith