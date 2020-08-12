Satisfyer

Satisfyer Endless Love Multi-function Vibrator

So Many Ways To Play – You'll Never Leave The Bedroom! Solo Or Together, You Get Over 14 Ways To Enjoy This Amazing Toy! "Imagine this: a guy licking you, only more intense." –– COSMOPOLITAN magazine "Get ready for your life to change." –– SHAPE magazine Here's a vibrator that'll keep you both busy and having fun, alone or as a couple! Made with body-safe silicone, this rechargeable Satisfyer is ready for any gal or guy to play in blissful solitude –– or meet up in bed for even more fun! Thank goodness there's an illustrated book inside the box to show you most of its hot, hot, hot sex toy secrets! Shaped much like its cousin, the Satisfyer Partner Multifun 2, the Multifun 1 has a different scrubber texture and a thinner set of arms. Vibrator works as a G-Spot vibe, clitoral stimulator, penis ring, a nipple massager, a perineum stimulator, and so much more – at least 14 ways from Sunday! Ergonomic U-shape with you and you all in mind, made from body-safe silk-touch silicone, with ridged scrubber on the underside of the applicator head 11 settings for multiple vibration modes and speeds 5.25 inches long, 2.5 inches wide at its widest, insertable up to 3 inches 3 powerful motors: one in main body, one inside each slender pleasure arm Separate controls for main body and pleasure arms, up to 100 combinations possible USB rechargeable, attaches magnetically, up to 1 hour of play from a 2 hour charge Designed in Germany Waterproof Finally! A revolutionary toy that has been specially designed to meet the needs of all of our customers. Now there's something to please everyone! Keep a Satisfyer Partner Multifunction 1 in your coat pocket, purse, glove box, or night stand for instant on-demand pleasure, it's so portable! This sex toy is shaped to wrap around, gently grip, or rub up against the erogenous zones of woman and man alike. So go in together and get a Satisfyer Partner Multifunction 1 for the two of you. Odds are one or both of you will be using it quite a bit –– it's an authentic Sex Toy Value! The Satisfyer Part