Satisfyer

Satisfyer 5.5″ Lolli Plug

$55.99 $38.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wild Secrets

Description Be ready for your sweetest booty play session yet! The Lolli Plug 1 is crafted in a diamond-shaped texture from smooth and body-safe silicone. Powerful dual motors offer deep and rumbling vibration while remaining whisper quiet, with twelve modes to explore via easy-to-use controls. A beaded design is graduated in size for comfortable insertion, with an easy grip handle for added security. Conveniently USB-rechargeable, in a fully waterproof design for wet and wild fun in the shower or bath. For best results, use with a water-based lubricant and sanitise with toy cleaner before and after use. Features * Diamond-shaped design * Smooth body-safe silicone * Powerful dual motors * Whisper quiet * 12 x vibration modes * Graduated beads * Easy grip handle * USB-rechargeable * Waterproof * 15-year guarantee * Phthalate-free * Use with water-based lubricant Size Total length: 5.48" (13.93 cm) Width: 2.79" (7.11 cm) Weight: 2.34 oz (66.5 g)