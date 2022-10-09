Free People

Satine Embellished Wrap Belt

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 70562897; Color Code: 009 Adorn your hips with this super detailed wrap belt, featuring intricate embroidery and dangling coin details. Features: Wide style, wrap design, textile fabrication, embroidered floral details, mirror embellishments, dangling coin accents, rope tassels, self-tie closure Why We <3 It: Wear this belt with a flowy maxi skirt for the ultimate boho vibes. Care/Import Import