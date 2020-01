Urban Outfitters

Satin V-back Slip Midi Dress

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Give your next date night an irresistibly classic look with this slip dress from UO. Soft, satin-look fabric cut in a curve-skimming fit with a deep V-back silhouette. Trimmed with adjustable spaghetti straps at the matching neckline and slit accent at the sides.