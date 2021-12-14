Club Monaco

Satin Stripe Sweatshirt

$129.50

At Club Monaco

Our best-selling match up. A satin stripe elevates this comfy pullover sweatshirt. Made from our proprietary sand-washed scuba fabric—supple and soft. Designed to be worn with our Satin Stripe Knit Pants for a perfect pairing. Style Number: 534751 Designed for a streamlined fit through the body. Like your favorite sweatshirt with a tailored twist. 47% modal; 47% polyester; 6% elastane Relaxed fit with a 24" length; based on a size M Pullover style Banded crewneck with V-stitch; long sleeves with tonal satin stripe; banded hem Hand wash Imported