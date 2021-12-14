Club Monaco

Satin Stripe Knit Pants

$129.50

Tuxedo dressing. A satin tuxedo stripe polishes a pair of comfy knit pants in our best-selling fabrication and silhouette. For lounging, working remotely, and more. Pair with our matching Satin Stripe Sweatshirt. Style Number: 602778 Designed to sit mid-waist with a streamlined fit through the leg. Like your favorite lounge pants with a tailored twist. 47% modal; 47% polyester; 6% elastane Relaxed fit with a 27" inseam, 14" leg opening; based on a size M Pull-on style Cased elastic waistband with satin drawstring; two side pockets; satin tuxedo stripes Hand wash Imported