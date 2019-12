& Other Stories

Satin Slip Dress

$89.00 $27.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Straight satin slip dress with a v-cut neckline, bust seaming and a front center slit. Length of dress: 87.7cm / 34.5 Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small Our new capsule collection is a love letter to the art of layering. Get inspired by Camille Bidault-Waddington s style story and let tactile textures and delicate designs intermingle with structured tailoring inspired by vintage workwear.