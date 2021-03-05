Je Joue

Je Joue - Dua - G Spot Mini Vibrator A toy that provides passion and discretion – there's no superficial teasing with Dua, just deeper pleasure and enhanced intimacy. The ultimate in couples' play, Dua enhances G-Spot and clitoral stimulation. Each of Dua's two separate vibrating pleasure points can be controlled by a partner using the Je Joue app (for iTunes or Android). Dua has also two vibrating pleasure points that can be controlled separately to deliver personalized pleasure. Dua's curve is extra flexible, allowing for comfortable positioning as well as the possibility of being used as a kegel exerciser. Highlights: 2 independent motors: 1 for G-spot vibration and 1 for clitoral stimulation 100% waterproof (bath friendly) 100% body safe silicone (phthalate-free) Quiet, yet powerful Sleek and completely seamless with a velvety-smooth surface 2 hours charge gives 2 hours pleasure Available in 4 shades: black, fuchsia, purple and lilac