Kitsch

Satin Scarf Scrunchies

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kitsch

We believe that everyone should feel confident when purchasing our products no matter your hair type, style, or budget. - Cassandra Thurswell, CEO That was 2010, when we wrote a business plan no longer than a paragraph. Since then, Kitsch has grown, but we’ve stuck to the practice of consistently creating beauty solutions that are elevated in quality and sustainability, supporting our community even as the world continues to change around us. That’s how we went from selling hair ties door-to-door, to selling a full range of beauty favorites in over 20,000 retail locations. It’s our job to create a support system you can get a boost from any time you need it. It’s your job to treat yourself well and do your best every day, whatever that looks like.