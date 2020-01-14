Sioro

Satin Robe

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Tie closure ❤Silky & Lightweight- Light and hang down feeling silk satin fabric; Lightweight and soft, shiny and smooth to touch. ❤Design- A kimono satin robe features elegant V-Neck, 3/4-length sleeves, side pockets with a belt and inside tie. ❤Feature- Good tear resistance, no shrinkage after washing, comfortable to wear. ❤Multipurpose- Perfect for home, traveling, wedding, bridal shower, spa/ lingerie/ slumber party, or as a gift for the bridesmaid, wife, girlfriend, mom. ❤Care Instruction- Machine wash cold; Gentle cycle; Non-chlorine bleach; Tumble dry low.