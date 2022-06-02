FP Movement x Everlast

Style No. 67970194; Color Code: 011 Part of an exclusive collaboration between FP Movement and iconic boxing brand, Everlast-- get ready for the ring in this so cool boxing robe featured in a lightweight satin style with a draped silhouette, slouchy hood, branded embroidery on the back and arm, plus a layered graphic logo of both brands on the front. Belted waist Oversized fit Maxi length FP Movement x Everlast An exclusive collaboration that combines the strength and ruggedness of iconic boxing brand, Everlast with the vibrant energy of FP Movement to create a collection that packs a punch in and out of the ring. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Import