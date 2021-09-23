Beautycounter

Satin Powder Blush

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beautycounter

Create perfectly flushed cheeks with a natural-looking shade or a pop of color. Satin Powder Blush features shades that flatter all skin tones, in a matte finish, or with a subtle sheen. Beautycounter blush is specially designed to deliver buildable color payoff without questionable ingredients. It is triple-milled to a precise, silky-smooth consistency and formulated with Butterpowder—an ingredient that boosts pigment and wear—so it lays down evenly and blends seamlessly.