Satin Pillowcase For Hair & Skin

Giftable: These satin pillowcases provide a balance between luxury and coziness, offering a silky feel and a glossy look that'll elevate the entire room and also every beautiful sleep, making it a perfect gift for men/women on Valentine's Day. Send the one you love this Bedsure satin pillowcase, and bring him/her the ultimate love and hotel luxury. Silky Soft: Made of premium fabric, these silk-like satin pillowcases offer you an extreme smooth and softness. These pillowcases are also gentle on sensitive skin, offering you restful sleep every night. Elvate Your Beauty Sleep: The smooth surface of these 100% polyester satin pillowcases protect delicate facial hair from scratches, creases, and tugs, and help to reduce split ends. Satin is great for your hair and skin, ensuring a night of restorative and beautiful sleep. Multiple Colors: Bedsure satin pillowcase set brings an effortlessly chic style to any bedding ensemble. An array of on-trend solid colors make them the perfect match for your room. The unique dyeing technique brings out the colors and prevents them from fading. Easy Care: Bedsure satin pillowcase set is as smooth and shiny as silk pillowcase, but easier to clean, especially when makeup is left on them. Turn Bedsure's satin pillowcase inside out, place it inside a mesh laundry bag and wash it with a mild detergent, and you can get a fresh pillowcase and enjoy your rejuvenating sleep. Upgraded with stronger fabrics, these pillowcases ensure longevity for your every restful sleep. What you Get: This OEKO-TEX 100 certified satin pillow cases queen size set of 2 includes 2 pillowcases (20" x 30") with an envelope closure to keep your pillows in place and prevent hair from getting caught.