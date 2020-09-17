Bedsure

Satin Pillowcase For Hair And Skin, 2 Pack

100% POLYESTER SATIN: Satin pillow cover utilizes 100% polyester satin to provide resilient feel with a distinctive and lustrous appearance - High quality satin is more sturdy and durable than silk pillowcases, which need professional cares - Luxury satin pillowcase provides smooth and soft feeling to ensure your tight sleep with stain resistant. BEAUTIFUL HAIR TRICKS: Bedsure Satin Pillowcase creates less friction of your beautiful curly hairstyle and reduces hair breakage than sleeping on cotton pillowcases - Will NOT absorb moisture to help retain your shiny hair, perfect for curly hair - Silky and smooth satin pillowcases protect your hair to keep tangle and frizz free. FACIAL BEAUTY MYSTERY: Satin pillow cases for skin provide a perfect slip and smooth texture to protect your skin against the facial sleep lines that could become deep wrinkles - Maintain your skin soft and moisturized to beautify your face - Sleep on a satin pillow case can reduce friction to protect your eyelashes from creasing and stay healthier. EXCLUSIVE USER FEELING: Envelope closure end design prevents your pillows escaping from pillowcase during your sweet dream - No zipper with easy on and off design to bring you a unique and pleasant experience - Care instruction: turn the satin pillow case inside out, place inside a mesh laundry bag, and wash with a mild detergent. WHAT YOU CAN GET: Available in Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Set of 2, Pillow Covers with Envelope Closure, Standard Size 20"x26", Ivory