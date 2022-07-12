MR&HM

Satin Pillowcase For Hair And Skin

$12.99 $8.79

【Goodbye To Messy Morning Hair】With our satin pillowcases for hair and skin, you can rest easy knowing your hair will be soft & smooth upon waking in the morning. The silk satin pillow case allows your hair to remain frizz and tangle free and reduces hair breakage. 【Enhance Your Beauty Sleep】Sleeping on our hypoallergenic non-irritating satin pillowcase can help your skin, too. With less friction tugging at your skin as you sleep, you will experience fewer sleep lines which can equal fewer wrinkles over time. 【Zipper Free】No zipper closures poking you in the face as you sleep. MR&HM satin pillowcases are made without a zipper closure, instead using an envelope closure design. The silky pillowcase holds your pillow securely in place while you rest. 【Comfortable Sleep】Satin fabric is an excellent option for comfortable sleep. The silky fibers are great for temperature regulation. This keeps our satin pillowcase cooler while you are sleeping, allowing you to get a good night’s rest. 【Affordable Luxury】Compared with silk pillowcase, satin fabric is more durable. MR&HM satin pillow cases are high quality and extravagant, which are luxury at an affordable price.