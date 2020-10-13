Leccod

Satin Pillowcase For Hair And Skin

$12.99 $6.49

Buy Now Review It

100% Microfiber Polyester PACKAGE INCLUDE: Set of 2 Queen size satin pillowcase (20"x30") (Pillows are not included.) LUXURY YOU CAN SEE AND FEEL:Super soft and comfortable, 100% brushed microfiber, smooth feel.These high-quality satin silkly pillowcases will give you peaceful sleeping nights. GOOD FOR HAIR AND SKIN:Satin pillowcases for hair and skin benefit the condition of your beauty to minimize hair breakage and loss. Non-absorbent satin pillowcases create less friction to maintain hair moisture. ENVELOPE CLOSURE END DESIGN: These pillowcases are easy to care. There is no zipper, so it's very easy to put in or take out the pillow. Satin Pillow case with envelope design, simple and stylish, washable is more convenient. 100% SATISFACTION : We are so confident in the quality of our satin pillow case that we offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee! If there is any problems, please do not hesitate to email us, our customer service team will work with you to make it right! Worry-free!