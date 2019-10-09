Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Becca Tilley x Bar III
Satin Midi Skirt
$69.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
It's all about the satin midi skirt this season, and Bar III's version is just right: a flattering bias cut, invisible zipper closure and a chic below-the-knee hemline.
Need a few alternatives?
COS
Short Wool Skirt
$115.00
from
COS
BUY
Zara SRPLS
Shrt 03
$79.90
from
Zara
BUY
Scoop
Midi Slip Skirt Dot Print
$22.95
from
Walmart
BUY
J.Crew
No. 2 Pencil Skirt In Double-serge Wool
$128.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Becca Tilley x Bar III
Becca Tilley x Bar III
Zebra-print Volume Sleeve Sweater
$69.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Becca Tilley x Bar III
Cowl-neck Sweater
$79.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Becca Tilley x Bar III
Plaid Double-breasted Blazer
$99.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Becca Tilley x Bar III
Plaid Tapered Pants
$79.50
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Skirts
COS
Short Wool Skirt
$115.00
from
COS
BUY
Zara SRPLS
Shrt 03
$79.90
from
Zara
BUY
Scoop
Midi Slip Skirt Dot Print
$22.95
from
Walmart
BUY
J.Crew
No. 2 Pencil Skirt In Double-serge Wool
$128.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted