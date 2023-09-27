Abercrombie

Satin Low Back Maxi Dress

$130.00 $89.99

Details Satin Low Back Maxi Dress Flattering maxi dress in our elevated satin fabric, featuring an on-trend boat neckline, thigh-high slit detail, adjustable straps and low-back detail. Lining:98% Polyester, 2% Elastane / Body:67% Viscose, 33% Polyester Turn garment inside out Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Line dry Low iron on reverse side Do not dry clean