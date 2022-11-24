NARS

Satin Lip Pencil

$40.00

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Dress your lips with colour-rich pigments and decadent moisture. Featuring conditioning ingredients and a satin finish, this formula offers the richness of a lipstick with the ease of a pencil for lasting, comfortable wear. The tapered end is perfect for lining, defining, and filling in lips. Use alone or pair it with another formula for added dimension. Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid: provides instant and lasting hydration. Vitamin E: ensures the colour glides onto lips smoothly without causing skin dehydration. Collagen prepeptides: plump and hydrate the lips. Made without: Sulphates. Pair it with: NARS Pencil Sharpener NARS Precision Lip Liner NARS Afterglow Lip Balm