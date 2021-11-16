ImaTressShop

Satin Lined Beret Style Beanie - Great for Natural Hair! Cap stretches easily and is comfortable on a wide range of head sizes and styles. RETAINS MOISTURE: Helps to keep hair hydrated. Satin lining doesn't suck out all of the natural moisture out of your hair. PRESERVE STYLE: Satin lining helps keep your coils shape and style. Have you worn a cotton cap only to get to your destination and take it off and your hair is a mess? Well, the satin lining also helps to keep hair from getting frizzy and poofy. PROTECTION: Keeps your head warm during cold weather without causing damage to your hair.