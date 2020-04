Makeup Revolution

Satin Kiss Lipstick In Ruby

$7.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Coat your lips in a kiss of satin. The Makeup Revolution Satin Kiss Lipstick has a rich and creamy velvet finish. This formula comes in 12 gorgeous shades to suit any mood, from nudes to bright pops of color. Perfect for matching to their Satin Kiss Lipliners.