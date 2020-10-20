Satin Jacket

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

SMOOTH, SHINY STYLE. - The Nike Sportswear Satin Jacket puts a feminine spin on the classic coaches jacket. Its smooth fabric has a bit of shine and a relaxed fit for a classic shape that moves with you throughout your day. Smooth and Spacious - Satin fabric has a smooth and silky feel, while a loose fit creates a spacious feel. Freshly Picked Style - A front patch graphic and back print feature a floral print inspired by '90s sundresses. Product Details - Elastic cuffs. Drawstring hem. Body: 100% polyester. Lining: 100% recycled polyester.. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Black. Style: CZ3388-010. .