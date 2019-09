Prada

Satin Headband

£170.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Chunky headbands played an integral role in Prada's SS19 runway show as did this pink style in various colours. Encased in lustrous satin, the thick shape is complete with a pink grosgrain trim along the reverse – note the blue logo patch. Take style cues from the runway styling and wear it with a subtly flared camisole top.