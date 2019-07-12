Alima Pure

Satin Finishing Powder

C$31.99

Buy Now Review It

At well.ca

Perfect for all skin types, the Alima Pure translucent loose mineral powder has a sheer finish, is weightless, and imparts a subtle soft-focused, airbrushed-like finish to your skin. It can be layered over foundation as a setting powder or worn on its own - your skin will look and feel amazing. Features: Keiko – For fair skin tones Not tested on animals. Vegan. Free of nuts, gluten, fragrance, silicone, parabens, sulfates, synthetic dyes, phthalates, dimethicone, talc, bismuth oxychloride, and nanoparticles. Shelf life: 60 months before opening. 36 months after opening. Made in the USA. Ingredients: Mica (CI 77019). May contain [+/-. : Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499). Vegan, nut-free, gluten free.