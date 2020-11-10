Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
La Redoute
Satin Feel Pyjamas
£40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At La Redoute
Satin Feel Pyjamas
More from La Redoute
La Redoute
Afaw Berber-style Rug
£99.00
£79.20
from
La Redoute
BUY
La Redoute
Washed Linen Duvet Cover
£99.00
£79.20
from
La Redoute
BUY
La Redoute
Alma Cushion Cover
£15.00
from
La Redoute
BUY
La Redoute
Washed Linen Duvet Cover
£80.00
from
La Redoute
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted