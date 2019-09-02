Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
H&M

Satin Dress With Ties

$59.99
At H&M
Calf-length dress in softly draped satin with a printed pattern. Narrow, adjustable shoulder straps, V-neck at front with ties, and seam below bust. Conceal
Featured in 1 story
10 Dresses To Wear To Your Next Semi-Formal Event
by Eliza Huber