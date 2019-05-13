David's Bridal
Satin Cummerbund Plus Size Wedding Dress
£488.42£439.58
At David's Bridal
A traditional wedding dress with just a hint of drama, this structured satin plus size ball gown features a plunging V-neckline, a low back with wide-set straps, and a figure-flattering pleated cummerbund waistband. Side pockets and a snap-in beaded mesh coverage panel complete the dreamy silhouette. David's Bridal Collection. Polyester. Sweep train. Side pockets. Back zipper; fully lined. Dry clean. Imported. Also available in regular, petite, extra length, and plus size extra length. Model is wearing Ivory.
