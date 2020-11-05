Banana Republic

Satin Cargo Jogger

$89.50 $53.70

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

TAPERED FIT: Expertly cut for a slim, not-too-tapered fit that's comfortable and pulled-together., SATIN: Made with our satin-backed crepe fabric, a customer favorite for it's softness and sophisticated shine., SUSTAINABLE: Made with a blend of new and recycled polyester, sourced from 11 post-consumer plastic bottles., ADJUSTABLE: Elastic waistband for a custom fit., Front, back and side cargo pockets., Ribbed-knit trim at cuffs., Unlined.