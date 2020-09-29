United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
LYQLXL
Satin Blindfold
$5.99
FEATURES: 1.Brand:LYQLXL 2.Usage:sleep on the eyes 3.Scope:daily life, travel, travel use 4.Material:High-quality and soft ribbon eye shadow, odor free and body safe. 5.Size: 57" Length | 2.9" Wideth 6.Color:Black AFTER SERVICE: -Upon receipt of our products, if you are not 100% satisfied with the quality or concerned, Please contact us,We will try our best to solve it。Not satisfied with direct replacement or full refund -Our belief is that the interest of our customers comes first. So, we will do everything we can to protect your interest. -Thank you for visiting our shop, welcome to visit next time.
Need a few alternatives?
Fifty Shades of Grey
At My Mercy Beaded Chain Nipple Clamps Nipple Toy - Fifty Shades Of Grey
$42.00
fromElla Paradis
More from Sexual Wellness
Fifty Shades of Grey
At My Mercy Beaded Chain Nipple Clamps Nipple Toy - Fifty Shades Of Grey
$42.00
fromElla Paradis