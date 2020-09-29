LYQLXL

Satin Blindfold

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

FEATURES: 1.Brand:LYQLXL 2.Usage:sleep on the eyes 3.Scope:daily life, travel, travel use 4.Material:High-quality and soft ribbon eye shadow, odor free and body safe. 5.Size: 57" Length | 2.9" Wideth 6.Color:Black AFTER SERVICE: -Upon receipt of our products, if you are not 100% satisfied with the quality or concerned, Please contact us,We will try our best to solve it。Not satisfied with direct replacement or full refund -Our belief is that the interest of our customers comes first. So, we will do everything we can to protect your interest. -Thank you for visiting our shop, welcome to visit next time.