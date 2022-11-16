Veronika Maine

Satin Back Draped Blouse

$249.00 $124.50

Buy Now Review It

At Veronika Maine

Designer's Notes This blouse is part of our Forward collection. Cut from a smooth satin backed fabric, this draped neck blouse is both effortless and sophisticated. Featuring drapey sleeves that gather at the cuff, an elegantly tucked neckline with an overlayed, draped construction, and a relaxed silhouette. Wear yours tucked into tailored trousers and finish with heeled leather sandals. VM Forward is a dedicated range of styles made from certified sustainable fabrics. This collection is our contribution to decreasing the environmental and social impact of fashion on the world. Find out more. Product & Fit Details: Drapey satin-backed fabrication Relaxed silhouette Round neckline with tucked, draped detail Drapey blouson sleeves Double buttoned cuff Keyhole and button closure at back Model wears a VM size 8 and is 175cm tall Made in Australia