Karen Millen

Satin Back Crepe Halter Jumpsuit

$324.00 $162.00

Buy Now Review It

At KAREN MILLEN

Style Notes There’s no need for a necklace when it comes to this bold jumpsuit. Detailed with a gleaming gold-chain halter strap, it shows off polished shoulders to party-ready effect. Draping down to dramatic wide-leg pants, this open-backed design will ensure all eyes are on your at your next soiree. Details & Care Main: 100% Viscose. Lining: 100% Polyester. Dry Clean Only. Model wears UK size 8/ US size 4/ Model height:5'9. Inside leg length Approx. 88cm