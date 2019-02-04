Our Satin And Lace Unlined Bra provides extra support with rigid tulle at the lining and power mesh at the sides, complete with scallop lace trim and bows on each strap.
Moderate coverage; unlined
Lined in rigid tulle for support
Cross elastic at center front
Satin bow at center front
Stretch satin cups with scallop lace trim
Bows at strap joints
Strong power mesh wing
Rose gold tone hook-and-eye closure
Rigid front straps for extra support
U-back construction for extra support
Straps have sliders with teeth for extra grip
92% Polyamide, 8% Elasthan
Hand wash cold, do not wring, do not tumble dry, line dry
Model is 5'10" Wearing Size 38DD