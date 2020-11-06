L.L. Bean

Sateen White Goose Down Comforter

$499.00

Sublime in its simplicity and softness, this sateen white goose down comforter is our most luxurious, thanks to 700-fill-power white goose down and a sateen cover with a subtle windowpane design. Specs Queen Dimensions: 90" x 98". Weight: Approx. 7 lb. 10 oz. Fill weight: 35 oz. King Dimensions: 108" x 98". Weight: Approx. 8 lb. 9 oz. Fill weight: 42 oz. Why We Love It Sleep is a necessity that’s only enhanced by a touch of luxury. Made of soft, light 700-fill-power down with a 400-thread-count cover that’s as smooth as silk, this goose down comforter translates into a perfect night’s sleep. With its extended width to provide a longer side drape and baffle-box stitching to ensure uniform fill distribution, it’s the stuff dreams are made of.