Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Parachute
Sateen Venice Set
$339.00
$271.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Parachute
Our signature bedding set is an homage to our California hometown. Designed without a top sheet (because that's our favorite way to sleep), it has everything you need to upgrade your bed.
Need a few alternatives?
Nora
Nora 12" Firm Hybrid Mattress
$959.00
$764.95
from
AllModern
BUY
Wayfair
Sleep 6" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
$321.60
$223.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Brooklinen
Luxe Core Sheet Set
$129.00
$103.20
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Joss & Main
Essentials Linen Reversible Duvet Set
$226.49
$123.91
from
Joss & Main
BUY
More from Parachute
Parachute
Sateen Venice Set
$339.00
$271.00
from
Parachute
BUY
Parachute
Down Pillow
$89.00
$71.20
from
Parachute
BUY
Parachute
Percale Sheet Set
$149.00
$119.20
from
Parachute
BUY
Parachute
Classic Bathrobe
$99.00
$79.20
from
Parachute
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Brooklinen
Super-plush Robe
$98.00
$78.40
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Parachute Home
Cloud Cotton Robe
$99.00
$79.00
from
Parachute
BUY
Philips Sonicare
Essence Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
$49.99
$21.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Nora
Nora 12" Firm Hybrid Mattress
$959.00
$764.95
from
AllModern
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted