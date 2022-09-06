Ettitude

Sateen Robe

$120.00 $90.00

At Ettitude

This robe is softer than silk, lightweight and drapes the body beautifully. Undo the buttons down the side for a flirtier look or keep them done up for more coverage. Cooling and naturally breathable, this long, silky bamboo robe is a staple, versatile piece you can wear as a wrap dress or over the top of any outfit. Silky-soft and sustainable CleanBamboo™ fabric made from 100% bamboo lyocell​​ Tailored to look and feel polished while breathable and roomy to let you move freely Soft yet durable bamboo designed to transition from bed to brunch with ease Hypoallergenic fabric made for sensitive skin and to keep you cool Luxuriously-soft vegan silk that won’t cling to your body like polyester Relaxed, flowy fit Melody is wearing a size L (Measurements: height: 5'0ft, waist: 32in, hips: 42in, bust: 38in) Kav is wearing a size XS (Measurements: height: 5'5ft, waist: 24in, hips: 35in, bust: 30in)