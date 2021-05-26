Casper

Sateen 276 Thread Count Organic Cotton Duvet Cover

$119.00 $83.30

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Drift off to sleep in carefree comfort under this silky, wrinkle-resistant sateen duvet cover woven from certified organic cotton. 72" x 96" Twin duvet Zip closure Inner corner snap tabs to keep duvet in place 276 thread count Wrinkle-resistant 100% organic cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Made in Portugal OEKO-TEX®–certified materials free of harmful substances Item #6131141 Free Shipping & Returns See more