Sliquid Naturals Sassy is a water-based and water soluble anal gel personal lubricant, formulated as always glycerin free and paraben free. Beginning with the same ingredients as Sliquid Naturals H2O, it is formulated with additional plant cellulose to create a thicker gel, which provides more padding for anal intercourse. The gel stays in place, and is longer lasting, and creates a more enjoyable experience for both partners. Many prefer it for use with toys due to its thickness. To ensure the safety of our customers, Sliquid Naturals Sassy does not include any desensitizing agents, which may lead to tissue damage.